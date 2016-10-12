Virtue Spire III



Virtue Paintball on Facebook unveiled the new generation of Spire, The Spire III. Soon pictures will be posted by Virtue on Facebook and loader will be available at the NXL World Cup. Below the many features of Sipre III.





Features and details

Hinged Shell Technology

The Spire III makes disassembly faster and easier, while improving durability at the same time by combining the top shell, back shell and bottom shell into a single hinge-mounted unit. Just unlock the shell with the press of a button, and the high strength glass-filled nylon hinge provides one-handed access to the entire inside of the loader.

Dual LED Reload

The Smart Spring Ramp allows the loader to automatically sense when it is low on paint and notify you through a combination of dual Heads Up LED Indicators and an adjustable audible speaker alarm.

Higher 230rnd capacity

By reducing the height of the internal Spire Drive and changing the geometry of the bottom of the loader, the capacity has increased to 230 rounds without adding to the height or weight of the Spire III.

Brittle paint performance

The Spire III is designed to feed the most fragile paint imaginable. Newly redesigned flexible rubber fingers gently feed brittle paint with ease, while the interior of the loader is designed with smooth surfaces to prevent breakage from paint turbulence.

Faster jam proof feeding

The Spire III Drive system is 35% smaller and integrated into a newly designed captured raceway that allows the Spire III to feed faster and more consistent than ever while still being able to feed the worst paintballs imaginable without skipping a beat.

Integreted smart spiring ramp

The Spire III comes standard with a larger Smart Spring Ramp that helps feed at a variety of angles, while also interfacing with the Spire III Reload Indicator to alert you when you’re low on paint.

Improved toolless design

With the new Hinged Shell Technology, the easiest loader to disassemble and put back together again just got even easier. Access to everything in the Spire III, from changing batteries to changing the speed feed or cleaning the loader can be done in seconds.

Toolless tray disassembly

Not only can the Spire be disassembled in seconds, but now the tray and raceway itself on the Spire III can be disassembled for easy cleaning or service without using any tools.

Interchangeable Spire drive finguers

The Spire III flexible fingers are co-molded to a quick release ring making their removal for cleaning or maintenance easier.

Magnetically attached Spire drive

The Spire III Drive is attached by a smooth magnetic surface on the top of the drive, making it easier to remove and install.

Integrated backshelle windows

By integrating the backshell directly into the top shell, the Spire III has fewer parts to worry about while still retaining it’s unique style characteristics.

Battery optimized hardware and software

The Spire III is able to use less power while feeding thanks to the smaller, lighter Spire Drive and upgraded paint detection capabilities. Additionally, the LEDs are automatically dimmed to conserve 50% more power after a few seconds of inactivity. Battery-conscious players can also turn on an ultra-low battery mode which saves even more power. This is especially useful if your batteries are low and you can’t find replacements in a pinch.

Quick change speed feed

The Spire III lid can be replaced with the best speedfeed in paintball in seconds. The newly updated Spire CrownSF II features toolless quick change removable fingers. Each finger is mounted on a spring, for the ultimate combination of feeding performance, paint retention, and sag-proof reliability.

Shock-mounted G-force sensor

The Spire III G-force sensor has been upgraded and mounted on an independent silicone housing which reduces unwanted spinning and allows the Spire III to function more consistently and reliably.

CPU-Optimized moto

The Spire III has a faster, more intelligent processor that monitors the motor to prevent annoying pulsing of the stack, allowing the Spire III to stop and start feeding more reliably.

Wireless programming

The Spire III features wireless programming directly from an Apple or Android device. Download and update the Spire III with the latest firmware or just always have your manual with you. Future versions of the software will allow you to make adjustments securely over your smartphone or tablet.

Toolless electronics package

Not only can the software on the Spire III be flashed wirelessly from your phone or tablet, but the entire electronics package can be easily removed without tools.