UK Woodland Masters #3 – Report

UK Woodland Masters – Round Three 2016 – 31st July 2016

Building on the biggest UK Woodland Masters (UKWM) event held in May, round three of the series was also a sell out with 20 teams competing at Holmbush Paintball. Competition had increased for this round, with new teams such as the Capital Killerz entering, and some teams training in anticipation.

Playing experience is one of the big selling points of the UKWM series, with each team playing 4 prelim games, being re-seeded, and then playing a further 4 prelim games in brackets of similar abilities. The schedule was full with two fields in use and a total of 80 individual games played.

The event organisers, Twizz and Dave had a simple message for the teams – Grow Woodsball – that is what they have set out to do and are now in the third season of the UKWM. You can help them spread the word by using the #growwoodsball hashtag for your event photos, team news etc.

These events do have trophies and prizes but, more than that, they offer a full day of paintball and a relaxed and friendly atmosphere in the safe area.

The fields for round 3 offered new challenges for teams as the change in seasons, and addition of new bunkers, made subtle changes to lines of sight and angles of attack. Playing over two fields, forced each team to adapt and adjust throughout the course of the day.

Event sponsors included Valken Europe for paintballs and VMAX loaders, Planet Eclipse, London International Paintball Supplies, Blitzed Media, Ed Muggleton, MyPaintball and Lansdell soft drinks.

Group A had the series leader, UK Preds, looking to continue their run of event wins from rounds one and two. The Preds took the early lead with three clean maxes before getting bogged down in their final match. The Underdogz came out to play and qualified for the Semi-Pro bracket.

Group B saw the Capital Killerz make their UKWM debut and they started their day with a win. Knotching up points in their remaining games, the Capital Killerz qualified for the Semi-Pro bracket. Blow were the top seed in this bracket and performed consistently to qualify Pro with the help of Rafe Farmer.

With a centre flag format and seven minute time limit per game, teams quickly learn the importance of point scoring. Points can be scored for eliminations and keeping live bodies on the field, but the majority of the points are associated with the centre flag.

The group of death, Group C had ECI Tactical and Rushers competing for the Pro qualifying spots. This was a tight race throughout the prelims with ECI getting the divisional win and Rushers qualifying as the wildcard. Menace made their UKWM debut, reuniting players who had been apart for ten years.

Group D had two Pro finishers from round two set against one another as OAPB 2 and Turks Red set out for a fight. OAPB 2 did enough to win this division and Turks Red qualified as top seed into the Semi-Pro bracket, missing the Pro wildcard by a mere 11 points.

Following on from the midday re-seed, the afternoon brackets got ready to play across Novice, Amateur, Semi-Pro and Pro.

In the Novice division, Menace, Storm and the Puddle Jumpers White were close in points with Storm edging out PJ White by 3 points to win the division.

The Amateur division was tight between teams such as the Brotherhood, DBD, OAPB 1 and the Redskins. Standing out in this division were Turks Blue who finished 170 points clear of second place and winning the division.

The Semi-Pro division saw another strong performance from the Turks with Turks Red coming out on top, with a near perfect score, dropping 8 bodies across all final games. This division also saw the Capital Killerz make their mark on the UKWM with a strong second place finish. Underdogz and two SAD Tactical teams also showed improvement from earlier rounds, finishing in the top half of the field for this event.

The Pro division shows the competition increasing in this series. Blow, ECI, Preds, OAPB 2 and Rushers were all looking good through the prelims and some big games came out in the finals. The Preds took an early loss and despite taking more wins, finished in third place. ECI and Rushers stayed tight together through the early finals games with their fourth games deciding the overall result. A low score from ECI and a higher score from the Rushers pushed the Rushers out in front to take the round three Pro title! Qualifying the hard way as the wildcard seemed to set a fire in the Rushers for the finals!

With the final games out of the way, it was time for the prize giving ceremony. It was really positive to see every team stay for the end of the day and applaud each divisional winner.

Additional spot prizes went to George Quest – Upcoming player of the day and Jacob Lyttel – Move of the day.

Thanks to all of the teams for supporting these events, the Refs for covering loads of games, and those companies and individuals who have been supporting us this year.