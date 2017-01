All rankings of the Thailand Paintball Official Circuit tournament event 1.

location : Chang Mai (Thailand)

Division 1

Champion: Inception Aisawan Paintball Team

2nd: Aisawan Paintball Team

3rd: Infernal Paintball Team

4th: Demonic

Division 2

Champion: CNX Daemon

2nd: Rockstar Factory Asia Aisawan Paintball

3rd: Waxers Legion Waxers Paintball Team

4th: United Aisawan