La 12va temporada del Torneo Sud Americano más estable de la región continúa su Camino…
The 12th season of the most stable in the South American Region tournament continues its path …#TAP2016 llega a la ciudad de San Vicente, Buenos Aires dando cita a más de 25 equipos de todo el país…
# 2016 comes to town of San Vicente, Buenos Aires giving appointment more than 25 teams from around the country …

Tres categorías disputando el Podio y la Gloria D4, D5, y D6
Three categories disputing the Podium and Glory D4, D5, and D6

Argentina, Uruguay y Chile construyendo el Mejor Paintball Deportivo de Sud América.
Argentina, Uruguay and Chile building the Best Paintball Sport in South America.

Filmado y Editado íntegramente por VideoDreams Paintball Media

Créditos:
Filmado en HD 1920 x 1080
Cámaras: Leugim Barreto
Cámaras: Hernán Gomez
Drone: Nico Gonzalez
Edición: Hernán Gomez
Tema: BL3R – Atlantis (Pa7y Remix)

Producido por VideoDreams Paintball Media para Asociación Argentina de Paintball
https://www.facebook.com/Videodreamsa

Copyright © 2004 / 2016
| Asociación Argentina de Paintball |

Sitio web Oficial:
http://www.aapaintball.com.ar

Seguinos en Facebook:
http://www.facebook.com/aapaintball

Seguinos en Twitter:
http://twitter.com/aapaintball

Audios en SoundCloud:
https://soundcloud.com/aapaintball

