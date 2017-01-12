La 12va temporada del Torneo Sud Americano más estable de la región continúa su Camino…The 12th season of the most stable in the South American Region tournament continues its path … #TAP2016 llega a la ciudad de San Vicente, Buenos Aires dando cita a más de 25 equipos de todo el país… TAP 2016 comes to town of San Vicente, Buenos Aires giving appointment more than 25 teams from around the country …

Tres categorías disputando el Podio y la Gloria D4, D5, y D6

Three categories disputing the Podium and Glory D4, D5, and D6

Argentina, Uruguay y Chile construyendo el Mejor Paintball Deportivo de Sud América.

Argentina, Uruguay and Chile building the Best Paintball Sport in South America.

Filmado y Editado íntegramente por VideoDreams Paintball Media

