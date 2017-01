Unboxing video and details about the LVR here: http://www.pbnation.com/showthread.ph…

The weather warmed up enough that I got to play with the new Planet Eclipse LVR out at Xtreme Paintball just outside of St Louis. The gun shot phenomenal even in the cold and mud. Special thanks to Super Dave for setting up the field and Phenomenon for practicing on a Saturday.

Don’t forget to Like/Subscribe so we can keep bringing you amazing content!