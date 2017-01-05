Join me on an adventure through Mexico as I visit three distinctly different cities over two weeks. If you ever wonder about eating tacos straight from the streets of Mexico City, fear not, I will do it for you!

I take you to explore an underground, underwater cave called a cenote just outside of Play Del Carmen. We also take a quick visit to the Mayan Ruins of Tulum. Then I ease everyone’s worries about having ice with your drinks in Mexico (still not advised)!!

The trip culminates with the MXL event in Mexico City where I attach my barrel cam and give you a couple of exciting games in first person.

Thank you to everyone in Mexico for the support and for the amazing hospitality! I hope to come visit again soon! And don’t worry, I like to take my time also, so never feel rushed down there!

Thanks to VOKAB KOMPANY for all the jams for my videos!