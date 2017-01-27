The Paintball Combine has been a tradition in Boston for over a decade now and it is time for the Combine to go National. We will be teaching an exclusive full day clinic before the event. Players will have the opportunity to learn from the pros then practice the field layout before anyone else.
On top of this, all players who enter get their entry into the event INCLUDED, along with discounted paint and a custom jersey.
