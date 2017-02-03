Raw cut video from U19 Nations Cup at Paintball World Cup 2016 at the Millennium Series Finals in Chantilly/France. After the Best of video on tuesday we here we have another great video from the U19 Nations Cup in Chantilly! There are waiting a lot of hits and great Paintball Action! Paintball pure! We wish you a lot of fun! If you want to see more subscribe our channel so you don´t miss any video!
If you are between 18 and 20 year, living in germany and interested in playing in the u19 national team just write an email to: biesinger@dpl-online.de or just go to one of the tryouts or trainings:
17. und 18.6.2017
22. und 23.7.2017
19. und 20.8.2017
Camera and cut Tobias Hilger aka KRESS
KRESS-Tour 2016 by PAINTBALL-CHANNEL.net
sponsored by…
Massive Entertainment – Paintballshop
http://www.ME-Paintball.de
https://www.facebook.com/MASSIVEpaint…
PaintFabrik Montabaur – Paintballanlage
http://www.paintballfabrik.de
https://www.facebook.com/PaintballFabrik
Dye Europe – The coice of champions
http://www.dyepaintball.eu/de/
2DIE4 Sports – Paintballshop
http://www.2die4-sports.com/
Paintballshop Hannover – Paintballshop
http://www.paintballshop-hannover.de
https://www.facebook.com/Paintballsho…
Lost City – Paintballanlage
https://playpaintball.de/paintballpar…
https://playpaintball.de/paintballpar…
https://www.facebook.com/playpaintbal…
Paintball Limburg – Paintballanlage
www.limpark.de
www.paintball-limburg.de
https://www.facebook.com/limpark.de
https://www.facebook.com/paintballlim…
Paint Supply – Paintballshop
http://www.paint-supply.net
http://www.paintball-online-shop.net
Go Paintball Adventure Park – Paintballanlage
http://www.go-paintball.de
Paintball.de – Paintballshop
http://www.paintball.de
http://www.planeteclipse.com
https://www.facebook.com/paintballde
Style Supply – Custom Jerseys
http://www.style-supply.com
OffField – The Art of Paintball
http://www.visionbakery.com/Offfield-…
https://www.facebook.com/OffField.de