In the finale of the Playground Savages Series, the team prepares for their first national event ever after placing 4th at the 5 Star Series D3 Xball event. With nobody on the team ever playing a national event, the team quickly learns how crucial a coach and a pit crew are at the NXL.
Music list in order of appearance:
03 Passion of Victory (piano intro – No Choir)-Future World Music – Future World Music
Keep It Mello (feat. Omar LinX) – Marshmello
Get Out Alive – Three Days Grace
I Prevail – Scars
Till I Die – Machine Gun Kelly
Wrist – Logic
