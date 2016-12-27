Playground Savages Episode 3 Finale “Victory from Defeat” – [video by Soulless]

In the finale of the Playground Savages Series, the team prepares for their first national event ever after placing 4th at the 5 Star Series D3 Xball event. With nobody on the team ever playing a national event, the team quickly learns how crucial a coach and a pit crew are at the NXL.

Music list in order of appearance:

03 Passion of Victory (piano intro – No Choir)-Future World Music – Future World Music

Keep It Mello (feat. Omar LinX) – Marshmello

Get Out Alive – Three Days Grace

I Prevail – Scars

Till I Die – Machine Gun Kelly

Wrist – Logic