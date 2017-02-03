Presented by Soulless Photography

In 2015, the Noobies came together with a mix of old and new faces to take on some of the best teams in the world at the NXL World Cup. After three days they would find themselves facing off against Houston Hate for the D3 title. When push came to shove they fell short, taking second place.

Over the course of the next year, Noobies would fall short of a first place finish in all four NXL events. At the fourth event in Cleveland they yet again found themselves on the pro field taking on Gucci Gang. After taking an early lead Noobies let them come back and take the win with two seconds left.

Now with one more event left in 2016, the team heads into World Cup knowing they must take the D3 title. Will history repeat itself, or will the Noobies finally reach their goal of a first place in the NXL?

Filmed and Edited by: Matt Dunn

Additional Footage by: GoSports

Photography by: Allen Tone

Music is listed at the end of the video.

