Greg Siewers of Los Angeles Ironmen wraps up the Florida Paintball Combine event here in Kissimmee, Florida. Listen in on Greg’s thoughts on the day and check out some of the action from Fridays combine event here at the Austin-Tindall Regional Park.

Stay tuned for more coverage from this weekends Paintball Combine and NXL Winter Classic event alike!

