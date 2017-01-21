Hailing from Dallas, Texas and rolling into his 4th season as a pro paintball player, 23-year-old Demetrius “Meter” Ninios comes to the Ironmen with a tireless ambition and an extraordinary focus on winning. Expect to see Ninios staying true to what he’s best known for on the field, head hunting on the snake side.

From Ninios’ raw talent, determined attitude, and positive energy, there’s no question that he will be making an immediate impact on Ironmen’s performance in 2017. “I’m extremely excited to be a part of the Ironmen organization. Ever since I was a kid growing up, I could only dream about coming out to California and being surrounded by such legendary players. Now, that dream has become a reality and it’s time to contribute to their winning legacy in 2017!” – Demetrius “Meter” Ninios

Ironmen Coach, Todd Martinez (@razadesign), had this to say about the new addition:

“Ninios is an intelligent player that we will depend on to play big for us this year. I believe that his future is very bright and his best is yet to come.



“Demetrius “Meter” Ninios is the perfect fit for the Ironmen. With already being close friends with several of his new teammates, Ninios’ aggressive offense is exactly what the Ironmen were looking for. We feel his youth, talent, and dedication will make the Ironmen instantly stronger. We picked up Ninios at the perfect time. He is 100% recovered from his knee injury, and has never been more committed or motivated. There is nothing but up-swing in his future and I couldn’t be happier that the Ironmen will be a part of it.” – Ironmen Team Manager, Billy Wing (@bwing21)

For more: www.dyepaintball.com & www.teamironmen.com