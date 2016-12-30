My accidental trip to Ecuador by Harrison Frye

Written by Harrison Frye

Bing!!! The ubiquitous sound of Facebook messenger on a slow Wednesday afternoon at work emanated from my pocket — a message in Spanish. Google translator was primed and ready for the other half of the Spanish dictionary with which I am not yet familiar. The gist of the message was; “Can you come to Ecuador in two days?” Paintball on a new continent, and my first time on the southern hemisphere.

The practical engineer, and investor in me wanted to respond “Sorry, man! It’s a little short notice with work and all, plus winter is coming and I have a lot to do at home to prepare.” As fate would have it, this part of my personality was not in control of my fingers and something to the effect of “HELL YES!” was typed into my phone. The adventurous, free-spirited yogi, act-now-think-later part of my personality seems to win more often than not.

While trying to co-ordinate a deal with the team owner, I decided to buy a ticket on my card quickly as prices were jumping around like I’ve never seen before (really, $150 swings up and down), and I didn’t want to lose the perfect flight that would get me back to work Monday morning, as I hadn’t exactly talked to my boss yet. Besides, I had the confidence of the universal airline rule that you can always cancel a flight 24 hours after booking.

In all honesty, the negotiations did not go my way, and I was only offered a portion of my flight to be refunded. The situation was becoming a bit impractical, so I promptly called the Airlines to cancel. Fate spoon-fed me a new piece of corporate reality, when I found out the 24 hour rule doesn’t work 7 days prior to departure. I felt dumb, but it looked like I was going to Ecuador. I cleared it with my boss Thursday night and left Friday morning.

With an eight hour layover in Miami, I went to the beach and had a few beers with my good friend, Carlos Lopez. I arrived in Guayaquil, Ecuador at 3 am, Saturday morning and was picked up and taken to a random house owned by whom, I still don’t know. There was a bed there and that’s all that mattered.

The tournament had several divisions with the top division consisting of only four teams. I was to be playing on one of those. I found out upon arriving Saturday morning that the other three teams each had one of the Russian players from Houston Heat, Konstantin Federov, Mikhail Knyazev, and Sergey Solnyshkov. Their Ecuadorian teams were Xklibur (X-caliber), Zurikatas, and Monosavaje (mono- sava-hay), respectfully.

I was matched with the team in the division that had never won a tournament before. The team was famous for getting penalties and yelling at the referees. We were The Manta Marines, the underdogs.

Well, needless to say, Saturday didn’t really go very well. We got smashed in our first game by Federov’s team, Xklibur – 0-3. I quickly learned what I was working with, in the Manta Marines. Mikhail’s team, Zurikatas was next. I made a game plan to try to slow down Mikhail, while I pushed the opposite side. It worked enough to get tie the game in regulation, bringing us to overtime. We should have lost the overtime point, but lucky they got a, dirty hang and gave us the point. We finished the day with a 3-2 victory.

With Saturday games over, I recapped with my team. We had 7 penalties in those two games. The Marines either came off the field after each points screaming with joy, when we won a point, or yelling in anger and swearing at the refs. It reminded me a bit of back home, these emotional swings would need to be tempered, if we had any chance of winning the whole tournament. I knew I would have to take a captains role, so I mustered up all of my and Spanish skills and had a talk with them at the end of the day.

“No more yelling at refs, no more penalties, play for the team, not for yourself.”

A mantra for the tournament, I created on the spot, was used over and over again before every game — “¡Claro la cabeza! ¡Hablar mucho! ¡Y todo ir está bien!” (“Clear your head! Communicate a lot! And everything will be good!”)

Having only one full night in the county, I managed to get myself invited to a giant mansion party of some ex-political leader of some sort. After some consideration, I decided to take the offer. Sleep is the cousin of death, after all. The party looked straight out of a Hip Hop Video. Picture a gated mansion with expensive cars lining the property, a pool, drinks, people, and a dance floor with Spanish music. I was told to remember a false name to give to the security guards so I could get into the party. To avoid the massive line, we found a spot on the property where someone had bent the steel fence to crawl underneath, naturally we followed suit. The party was crazy and we had fun, but held our own. We went home to sleep and got to the paintball field the next day just in time for everyone to be late, even the tournament director, in true Latin American fashion.

I started Sunday with some warm-ups and yoga. I included the Marines and we taught each other what we knew. We had a big day ahead of us and needed to be in sync. I followed with another broken Spanish talk, our new mantra, and formed a game plan with the help of the team owner and my new friend, Agustin. We would play against Sergey’s team, Monosavaje, twice for our final two preliminary matches. There were only 4 teams, remember. By my estimation, we would need to win at least one of the two games on Sunday. Sergey was difficult to play against. Apart from being very talented, he played everywhere. Additionally, Monosavaje was a very good team, even without him. Making a game plan to fit around all these factors was not easy.

The first match went very well, with both teams playing some great paintball, going point for point. Monosavaje ended up winning the game in overtime with a score of 2-3. I was not too disturbed by this as the game went well, the game plan was good, and if we fixed a few things, we had a good shot of winning the next one. I got into the habit of announcing the score in Spanish after every point so everybody could be in the same mind set.

We just needed to win the next and final preliminary match to move on. It did not go as planned, we got slaughtered 0-4. I must admit I hung my head a bit low. I knew there was no way we could make it on to the final round. As The Marines took off their gear and prepared to go home, we heard some news. Mikhail’s team, Zurikatas had lost their final match, which gave us a chance to move on to the semi-finals. After some score tallying it was confirmed. We put back on our sweaty gear and got ready for another fight against Sergey’s team, Monosavaje.

In order to extinguish the burning memory of the crushing 0-4 defeat from our minds, I recited our new mantra “¡Claro la cabeza! ¡Hablar mucho! ¡Y todo ir está bien”. On the field, that’s exactly what happened, we had clear heads, we communicated, and everything went ‘good.’ That, coupled with some badly-timed penalties for Monosavaje, we were about to pull through with a winning score of 3-2. I couldn’t believe it, the underdogs, The Manta Marines, were going to Finals against Federov’s team, Xklibur.

Throughout my years in yoga, meditation, martial arts, and paintball, I have learned the importance of the breath. I was taught while on one of my first, really great, paintball teams, TNN, the importance of breathing in unison before a point. I used this strategy, religiously, with The Marines. Their fiery behavior and play style needed just a bit of taming, so we took a group breath before each and every point. The team pulled greatness from within themselves. By the end of the tournament, the team was working together and playing like no one had ever seen. It was amazing to be a part of such an evolution. The finals match went well, very well, again with some bad penalties from the opponent team, Xklibur, we went up 3-1 with about a minute left in game play. We just needed to hold them off the next point and we would win. I could feel the excitement and complacency in the pits, the feeling that we had already won. This was not acceptable. Complacency is the best way to loose in such a situation. “Claro la cabeza, un minuto es mucho tiempo,” I told everyone before we went out to play the final point.

When the clock went to zero, I honestly forgot that we won the tournament. I was snapped back into reality by a screaming, jumping teammate shouting Spanish words I probably should not learn.

The rest was a blur, I sat at my desk at work on Monday morning, half asleep, with a heavy gold medal in my pocket, some paintball welts and bruises on my sore body and a giant grin on my face. What a way to spend the weekend!

Check out the webcast recording of this tournament, The EPPL Final of 2016 on Youtube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JIQwzQTm-LE

Semi Finals Manta Matines vs Monosavaje Starts at 5:17:00

Finals Manta Marines Vs Xklibur Starts at 6:30:00

I have gotten into the habit of introducing myself as, “Harrison Frye, The Luckiest Man in The world” not only because I believe it to have some sense of truth, but because I believe the things we say have a direct translation and heavy weight on reality. Whatever you may believe, it’s certainly better than describing myself as the “unluckiest man in the world”. Anyway, I am one lucky dude to be able to do what I do. Recognition and attitude is key.

Thanks for reading,

Harrison Frye

The Luckiest Man in The World

