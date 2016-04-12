Mid South X-Ball League #1 – report & pics

Article and photos by George Fava

Wild weather and close finishes were a plenty at the Mid South X-Ball League’s season opener. Despite the cold mornings and nuisance wind, the staff did everything they could to keep this event running smoothly all weekend long. Louisville’s beautiful Water Tower Park, which borders the Ohio River, played host for the weekend and did a fantastic job. A truly unique venue with ample parking, excellent grass playing fields, and convenient access from the highway. Almost 80 divisional teams competed across four divisions ranging from Division 5 5-man up to Division 3 XBall. The tournament felt like a national event with four fields, a range of vendors, and a slew of media in attendance.

The league has come a long way since its founding in 2008 . The first event, which only had 13 teams, took place at Kenny Shell’s Paintball Asylum in Louisville, Kentucky. One of those teams — Flip Syde — went on to become Division 4 World Champions later that year. This league has had a history of sending top notch teams to compete in the various national circuits over the years. Fun Fact: every year since its inception, at least one MSXL team has become a World Champion by either winning World Cup or winning a series title through points.

The league is always looking to expand and it is doing so by growing through both the National Paintball Association (NPA) and its partnership with the National XBall League (NXL). The NPA is an simply an extension of what the MSXL already does, but on a national level. Its mantra is simple: provide the best value, venues, and staff to its players and supporters.

The next stop for the league is Smyrna, Tennessee for the Music City Open. Teams can check APPA to view upcoming events, schedules, and live scoring for MSXL and NPA events.

MSXL Registration: http://www.paintball-players.org/cgi-bin/signup.cgi?submitLID84=Mid-South+XBall+League

NPA Registration: http://www.paintball-players.org/cgi-bin/signup.cgi?submitLID322=National+Paintball+Association

You can also keep up to date with the league and get updates as the season progresses on its website: http://msxlevents.com/

MSXL Season Opener Results

D3 Race-to-X

1 – 65 South

2 – Palm Beach Vipers

3 – Chicago Warped

D4 Race-to-X

1 – Flint City CRU

2 – Cincinnati Devastation

3 – Boom IV

D4 Race-to-2

1 – 615 Wrecking Crew

2 – Trouble N Paradise

3 – Graffiti

D5 Race-to-2

1 – Plumlife

2 – Pittsburgh Pulse

3 – Red Leg

