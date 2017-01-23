Deep in the low country of Georgia each year at Low Country Paintball, the finale of the scenario series is held in December. in 2016 the finale event featured a toy and fund drive for the Santa Cause which helped provide the Christmas experience for families in seasonal need. Hundreds of players attended from all over the country with help from the local player base and the Valken Corps many got to experience their first “Gerogia Swamp” paintball event. Written by Jester’s Court Scenarios and featuring the Forces of the Krampus led by Field Owner Billy Smith, the Kris Kringle team led by Gino Postorivo and A-Train from Valken fought it out for 2 days at Low Country Paintball in Ludowici, GA. The winners? The families and children who benefit from the generosity of those in attendance and the hard work of the Santa Cause.

To find out more about Low Country Paintball:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/Low-Country-Paintball-183802074988993/?fref=ts

WWW: www.locopaintball.com

Low Country Paintball Kringle vs Krampus Event