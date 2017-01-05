Once in a while we all appreciate a good “slugfest” in paintball. So the Valken Corps headed out to Lone Wolf Paintball for the Alien Invasion Event in Metamora Michigan. The Aliens were stacked up and ready to fight led by professional paintball player, Kevin “Kali” Rudulph from Team Infamous. Humans were led by Valken sponsored Athlete Boby “Paco” Schnebel, who called upon the Valken Corps to assist him in battle. With players from as far away as New Jersey and Connecticut the hundreds of players fought it out with Kali’s Aliens stunning the human forces early on in the day. When the final score was settled, Paco led from the front and assisted by YouTuber’s BobbyWolves, GuiceProductions and the outstanding teams and players from the Valken Corps nationwide and captured the victory and the bragging rights for the weekend.

