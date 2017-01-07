More info at: http://www.valken.com/infamous

Team Infamous Announces Major Sponsorship Change for 2017 Season

DETROIT, Jan. 4, 2017 – After a powerful season ending with the 2nd place overall for NXL Pro Series, Los Angeles Infamous is making changes to gear up for an even stronger 2017.

Team Owner and Coach Travis Lemanski explained “When you’re on a team of this caliber, you demand greatness and if you put in the work, you expect to win and you don’t want anything holding you back. You want to align yourselves with a company that fully supports you and embraces your support as well. This is why we have decided to make a change that we feel will better suit the team. The decision has been made to take our talents to Valken Sports with the support of Gino Postorivo, Joe Colonese and the entire Valken Family. They have our back; we have their back. Plain and simple.”

Lemanski continued to describe Valken President and CEO Gino Postorivo as “the type of guy you would charge into battle for.” He added “I really respect him for giving infamous what we need to compete. We rely heavily on the support of our sponsors and without them we wouldn’t be able to compete at the highest level. We want to win for our sponsors and prove we are worth every hard earned dollar. We have been able to see what Valken is working on in the future and with what they bring to the table now it is without a question; we will be able to achieve great things.”

Gino Postorivo shares Lemanski’s enthusiasm about the new relationship explaining “Los Angeles Infamous’ work ethic and driven mindsets make them a perfect fit for Valken. Our products and support services will give them every advantage needed for conquering the Pro division. We welcome Infamous to Valken and invite other teams interested in joining the Valken family to sign up for the Valken Players choice program on Valken.com “

Los Angeles Infamous will be (shooting Valken Redemption Pro paintballs and wearing Valken’s new Phantom Agility line of pants and custom jerseys as they compete in the National Xball League’s 2017 circuit. Infamous consists of players from around the United States who not only possess the talent and dedication it takes to win at this level, but the family mentality that loyalty comes over. #INfam. Shop the team’s latest apparel and follow their pre-season action at www.InfamousPaintball.com.

For more information on Valken’s 2017 line of goods as well as more information on the levels of team sponsorship support Valken offers, visit http://www.Valken.com.

