Distortion World Cup 2016 – [video by PbNation]

By
Updated: December 27, 2016

Nigel Desouza from Eighty Eight Films followed Semi-Pro team at the World Cup in Kissimmee, Florida. Watch raw footage from the field as well as the team as they visit Universal Studios in Orlando.

Shot and Edited by: Nigel Desouza
http://eightyeightfilms.com
Music by: WISH

