Distortion World Cup 2016 – [video by PbNation]

Nigel Desouza from Eighty Eight Films followed Semi-Pro team Distortion at the NXL World Cup in Kissimmee, Florida. Watch raw footage from the field as well as the team as they visit Universal Studios in Orlando.

Shot and Edited by: Nigel Desouza

Music by: WISH

