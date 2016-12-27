Distortion World Cup 2016 – [video by PbNation]

Playground Savages Episode 3 Finale “Victory from Defeat” – [video by Soulless]
In the finale of the Playground Savages Series, the team prepares for...
Nigel Desouza from Eighty Eight Films followed Semi-Pro team Distortion at the NXL World Cup in Kissimmee, Florida. Watch raw footage from the field as well as the team as they visit Universal Studios in Orlando.
Shot and Edited by: Nigel Desouza
http://eightyeightfilms.com
Music by: WISH
