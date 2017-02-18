We had 76 teams out at Xtreme Paintball Xperience in Kissimmee, Florida. Thank you for being a part of the SPL this year and helping us kickoff the 2017 season. As always we’d like to thank every player, every team, every family, every referee, every staff member, every media member, everyone from the fields, and every sponsor for showing support. This league does not exist without any of you!

