In 2017, a new tournament arrive Croatia, the Beach Cup will be played in September.

A beautiful place to play paintball and spend a holiday on the beach. Below the press release.

Press release from Beach Cup tournament

This new concept is to combinate Paintball, Holiday and Party on the most beautiful places on sea in europe.

The Beach Cup start 2016 with around 180 Player and calculate this year with around 400 Player which will get a id card for this event.

2017 we will play in Split, the second hugest city in Croatia. We have rented a wonderful soccer place on the ground of a historical UNESCO town, direct on the sea. The view ist more than beautiful. We are sure to have the most beautiful and best paintball location in 2017.

Our main sponsors are HK Army and Sup`Air. Mark Kressin will come to the event and produce the next famous HK Clip on our event.

