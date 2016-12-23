2016 NXPL Championship 2nd of 2 – [video by Lone Wolf]

2016 NXPL Championship 2nd of 2 Montages filmed at CRU Paintball

We can’t begin to thank everyone enough for such an awesome season! We saw tons of great battles all year long and as expected the series winners would come down to the final event. We can’t wait to show everyone what we have in store for the 2017 season and would also like to thank Empire Paintball, GI Sportz Paintball and Exalt Paintball for all their help this season.

Here are your NXPL Championship Event winners as well as your series champions:

D4 NXPL Championship Winners

1st – DD Who

2nd – Flint City CRU

3rd – Weekend Warriors

2016 Series Champion Division 4

1st – Flint City CRU

D5 NXPL Championship Winners

1st – Average Joe’s

2nd – Team Detroit Rockstar

3rd – Team Insanity Paintball

2016 Series Champion Division 5

1st – Team Insanity Paintball

Founded in 1987, Lone Wolf Paintball is still Southeastern Michigan’s premiere paintball supplier. Originally opened by one man whose only motivation at the time was to get discounted merchandise for him and his friends, Lone Wolf has evolved into a multi-location business serving thousands of players every year. The first Lone Wolf playing field was opened on the property of the Bristol Apple Orchard in 1988 in Almont, Michigan. For over 12 years Lone Wolf began to build its clientele and customer base before moving on and expanding to several locations.

